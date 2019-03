40 ألف دولار وتذاكر مجانية مدى الحياة .. كيف تحول "فتى البيضة" إلى بطل؟

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone! I have put the design of Will Connolly the Eggboy now on a tshirt through @threadless and proceeds of it will be donated to the official Christchurch Shooting Victims Fund, and perhaps another charity after I do some more research. His legal defense fund is an obvious choice. The link for the tee is in my bio and whenever I receive the funds (once a fortnight apparently) I will post proof of the donation in my instagram story. I’ve been trying to reach Will but don’t know how to get to him — Will if you see this, email me! I hope this is ok with you. You’re a legend. Also thanks to @obeygiant for the obvious stylistic influence. #eggboy #willconnolly #christchurch