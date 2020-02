View this post on Instagram

Syrian director @waadalkateab pictured with her husband and daughter, who’s critically acclaimed film @forsamafilm was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars. She wore a dress designed by Syrian Designer @reem_masri87 with calligraphy work by @akilartwork bearing Arabic words that translates to “We dared to dream and we will not regret dignity.” #oscars2020 #ForSama . . . Photo credit : Getty Images