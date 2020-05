إطلاق اسم "كورونا" على زرافة ولدت حديثا في حديقة حيوانات في بالي

On 9 April 2020, a baby giraffe was born in @balisafari throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The mother giraffe has received lots of attention and care to ensure she gave birth to a healthy and happy female giraffe. Our Minister of Environment and Forestry, @siti.nurbayabakar named the baby giraffe ‘Corona’, to remind us that it was born and survive in this historical event of pandemic. You can meet Corona once we are open, meanwhile stay safe and healthy. Today we also would like to say Happy World Endangered Species Day!! Let’s take care our animals. #coronababy #babygiraffe #worldendangeredspeciesday #wonderfulindonesia #conservationpark