شركةُ أمريكية تقتحمُ عالم الأزياء بملابسَ مصنّعة من الحليب الفاسد

View this post on Instagram

You might wonder why we use milk waste to create shirts? Because milk has amino acids that are good for the skin. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As the result, our shirts are really really soft and comfortable to wear. Don’t believe us? Try it yourself. Free return. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀