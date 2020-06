بالصور: الثلاجات فارغة .. انهيار لبنان الاقتصادي يسرق لقمة أهله

View this post on Instagram

AFP Photo 📷 @ichalhoub 📷 @anwaramro 📷 Mahmoud Zayyat - Empty fridges as Lebanon economic crisis bites -⁣ ⁣ .⁣ Lebanon's economic crisis has led to a collapse of the local currency and purchasing power, plunging whole segments of society into poverty as exemplified by near-empty fridges in many households.⁣ .⁣ AFP photographers spent several days in June visiting people's homes in the main cities of Beirut, Tripoli, Byblos, Jounieh and Saida to ask them how they managed to put food on the table.⁣ .⁣ Those who accepted to be photographed posed in front of open refrigerators whose bare shelves often hinted at the leanest of diets.