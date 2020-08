شاهد: دوريات للشرطة لحث السياح على ارتداء الكمامات في روما

View this post on Instagram

❔Did you know❔ An estimated 3 000 Euros are thrown into the Trevi Fountain each day. The coins are collected every night and given to charity, an Italian organization known as Caritas. They use it on a supermarket programme giving rechargeable cards to Rome’s needy to help them get groceries. Captured in Nov’ 2019 📸🇮🇹 #italy🇮🇹 #rome #trevifountain #travelphotography #romeitaly #beautiful #architecturephotography #romanesque #explorerome #italianlandscapes #photography #photooftheday #travelitaly #travelphotography #adayinmylife #romebynight #tourism #rometour #italianstyle #instatravel