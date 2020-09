تجارب مؤلمة لنساء قويات... رحالة تجول العالم لتوثق قصصاً إنسانية يخفيها الجمال

View this post on Instagram

We met in August, last year, in Reykjavík, Iceland. Ragga is a force of nature. She’s been part of a unique expedition at the South Pole, she drove huge trucks with tourists on glaciers, she worked in mountain rescue teams and as an EMT, and now works as a firefighter, all of these while being a dedicated mother too. She grew up with her three older brothers and although she was the only girl and the youngest in the family, her parents never treated her differently. Maybe this kind of education is one of the reasons why Iceland is considered the best country in the world in terms of gender equality. But Ragga told me that even here, in the most equal place on earth, there are still some prejudices regarding women working in fields dominated by men. But as you can imagine, nothing will ever stop this extraordinary woman from following her path.