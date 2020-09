ماهي الدول التي ستعرف اقتصاداتها انتعاشا عام 2021؟

Our 🆕 Interim #EconomicOutlook projects global GDP to fall by 4.5% this year, before picking up to 5% in 2021.



While better than initially forecast, output in many countries will still be well below what was projected before the #pandemic ⤵️ https://t.co/oyZlPq4LYnpic.twitter.com/keAY6h2CLH