استطلاع: 70% من مواطني الدول الكبرى يعتقدون بأن كوفيد-19 أطاح باقتصادات بلدانهم

% who say the current economic situation in their country is bad:

🇮🇹90%

🇯🇵85%

🇪🇸84%

🇰🇷83%

🇫🇷81%

🇬🇧79%

🇺🇸69%

🇧🇪67%

🇦🇺63%

🇨🇦61%

🇩🇪47%

🇳🇱39%

🇸🇪32%

