ألمانية رفضت تأجير شقتها لمحجبة.. فحظرها موقع Airbnb

This is a friend who was looking for accommodation in Hamburg, Germany and got denied on the basis of her hijab. Boris Johnson’s comment about veils looking like “letterboxes” sounded like the most absurd comment of the year nationally But here we are, dealing with small-minded people like Claudia, who won’t accept a potential tenant into a home because she wouldn’t “fit into the neighbourhood”? Is this still the 21st century? I am disgusted, outraged and disappointed! Last time I checked, freedom of speech was still a thing. if you wanna live inside small streets or the posh areas on a hill, the hijab should not have any sort of effect on the “neighbourhood” and if it did CLAUDIA, you need to move tf out. This violates all @airbnb policies and I am actually fuming as to how she has said that so confidently. The hijab is a beautiful garment used to cover the hair. What is the issue of covering ones hair got to do with anyone else? I beg everyone to @ air bnb right now! She deserves atleast an apology for this VILE comment! SHARE and LIKE #JusticeForNurjahan