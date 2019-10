من الشركة التي تسعى إلى إزاحة "نتفلكيس" من على عرشها؟!

View this post on Instagram

It’s true. You can be accomplished, inspiring, lauded, awarded... and not be SEEN. So it was a true honor and joy to partner with @Porsche to cater to women whom we hold in high esteem, in a beautiful location over lunch to commiserate over our successes, failures, challenges, inflection points... and reflect on a poem I have been ruminating over since my last @henrycrownfellows seminar (The Manifesto by William Berry) which asks us to PRACTICE RESURRECTION. Here’s to living life on our terms, starting over, reaching higher heights, and commanding from the driver’s seat (especially in a Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid!) #WatchMeWork #PluggedInWithPorsche #ad Glow by God Glam by @theekymlee Hair by @reign.mari.hair Dress from @renttherunway Shoes by @torisoudan Whip by @porsche Delicious eats by @chefbrookew