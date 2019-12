دبي تشجع رياضات الهواء الطلق!

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes we’re focusing so hard on the end destination, that we forget to appreciate how far we’ve come ✨ Next week is a HUGE week for me, I’m announcing something I’ve been working on for 6 MONTHS! By far the biggest step of my online career so far!! The past few days I’ve been stressed, sleep deprived and a little overwhelmed. Why? Because I’m focusing on the end destination instead of enjoying the journey. I may not be where I want to be just yet, but I am so beyond content knowing that I am changing so many womens lives on a daily basis. So... to all my #LeanWithLilly babes, I want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU for being so supportive and patient. I know I’ve been teasing the hell out of this secret project!Trust me, it’s just as painful for me trying to keep it a ‘secret’. Not long to wait now my queens, and it’s more than worth the wait. Eeeeeek- I’m sooooo excited 💃🏼 Love you fam 💪🏼❤️