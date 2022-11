الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا: إيران تعترف لأول مرة بإرسال طائرات مسيرة إلى موسكو

.@ZelenskyyUa: “Railway Worker’s Day. Day of people with iron courage & kind hearts. From the first hours of the full-scale war, risking their own lives, they helped others. The 🇺🇦railway has become a road of life. We’re moving towards victory together 🇺🇦”https://t.co/kDOzjjxr6Upic.twitter.com/Ly7ptNidz3