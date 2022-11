أوكرانيا: مقتل نحو 60 روسيا في قصف مدفعي بعيد المدى

On the #WorldChildrensDay, we remind of #RussianWarCrimes committed during the Russia’s full-scale war on #Ukraine:



4️⃣3️⃣7️⃣ children have been killed

8️⃣3️⃣8️⃣ injured

1️⃣1️⃣2️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ deported



Russia must be held accountable! pic.twitter.com/x1PLh7aDrD