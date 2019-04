سيلفي مع غوريلا "بوقفة رجل" تشعل فيسبوك

View this post on Instagram

This photo by Adam Kiefer @adamkieferphoto, was a finalist in the #natgeo100contest | National Park Ranger Matthieu Shamavu embraces Matabishi, an orphaned juvenile mountain gorilla, at the Senkwekwe Center, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Senkwekwe is the only rehabilitation center for mountain gorillas in the world. * Selected by photographer Ami Vitale @amivitale: “The image is sublime because we immediately understand that it's a metaphor for unspeakable brutality but also great tenderness. This image illustrates our complex bond with the natural world.”