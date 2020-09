شاهد: ردة فعل اللاجئة السورية بعدما سردت فون دير لاين قصة نجاحها أمام البرلمان الأوروبي

This is the story of Suaad. An 18-year-old teenage Syrian refugee who arrived in Europe dreaming of being a doctor. Within three years she was awarded a prestigious scholarship from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. With our new Pact on Migration and Asylum we want to give people who have the right to stay the means to build a better future in Europe. They have a future to build. We have a vital role to play. #SOTEU #MigrationEU