شاهد: لحظة انفجار بمحطة وقود أدى إلى سقوط قتيلين و56 جريحا في رومانيا

In response to explosions at LPG station in #Crevedia close to Bucharest, where one person died and several have been injured, 🇹🇩 requested assistance through #EUCivilProtectionMechanism to treat 18 mass burn patients.



🇦🇹, 🇩🇪 and 🇧🇻 already offered treatment of severely injured. pic.twitter.com/WK1hOmrqwj