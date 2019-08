مقتل اثنين شاركا في "رحلة التحدي" من كيب تاون إلى القاهرة بعد تحطم طائرتهما في تنزانيا

We are here in South Africa and had the privilege of meeting the 20 teens who built a Sling-4 aircraft within 3 weeks. @ourworldourway2017 ————————— After vigorous flight inspections, they began their maiden voyage on Saturday. Donations to this project can be made at the *Link in Bio* or at https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/cape-to-cairo through June 30th, 2019. ————————— If you are unable to donate, please share the story and the donation link. Share it with children so that they will be inspired to do and be greater. Share it and tag those who may have the means to give to this needed cause. 🙏🏾 —————— View full video and interviews on the #OWOW2017 youtube channel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #OWOW2017 #InOurWayOnOurTerms #LiveLoveLaughThrive #OurWorldOurWay2017 #SouthAfrica #CapeToCairo #CapeToCairoChallenge #Sling4 #UDreamGlobal #InspiringTeens #AnythingIsPossible #GreatCause #Donations #DonateNow #Fundraise #Fundraiser #GoodCause #CharityFundraiser #Africa #SouthAfrica #Aviation #Sling4 #CapeTown #Cairo #Egypt #malawi #namibia #zimbabwe #kenya #tanzania #eritrea #ethiopia #rwanda #uganda #zambia