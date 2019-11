السائق البريطاني لويس هاميلتون يتوج بلقب سادس في بطولة العالم للفورمولا واحد

SIX. TIME. CHAMPION!

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



Don't miss #F1Live after the podium for reaction, fun and a whole lotta donuts with @wbuxtonofficial and special guests 🤠🍩 🍾#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1https://t.co/uJPbL58nTI